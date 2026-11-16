Photo: Jurikon / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).

“…the AI scaling constraint will move from chips to voltage transformers to electricity generation.” — Elon Musk on X, April 2, 2025

He is correct. And almost no one is protecting the transformers.

Between every power plant and every home sits a machine most of us have never thought about: the high voltage power transformer, the house-sized giant that makes the lights come on. About 70 to 80% of the large power transformers America buys are imported. The average wait for a new one is about two and a half years, per Wood Mackenzie in 2025, and the Secure the Grid Coalition says it can stretch to four to six. There is no warehouse full of spares.

A severe solar storm, or a single nuclear weapon detonated high over the country, can drive electric currents through the ground and into these transformers until they overheat and fail.

It has happened before. On September 1, 1859, astronomer Richard Carrington watched a blinding flare erupt on the sun. By the next dawn, auroras lit the sky as far south as Cuba, Jamaica and Hawaii. Telegraph systems went haywire. Sparks shocked operators and set telegraph paper on fire. Near Boston, operators disconnected their batteries and kept sending messages on the storm’s current alone.

But there was no power grid then. The telegraph was the whole network, so the damage stopped there. Today the same storm would land on a continent-wide grid of transformers we cannot quickly replace.

In March 1989, a smaller solar storm knocked out power across the entire Canadian province of Québec for nine hours, proof the mechanism is real. A U.S. Geological Survey study estimates a Carrington-class storm would drive ground electric fields about 55% stronger than that one. The Gannon storm of May 2024, the strongest in more than twenty years, was a warning shot. The grid held, but that storm was still weaker than the one in 1989.

The chart below sets those storms beside what NERC, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, the body that sets reliability standards for the grid, tells utilities to plan for.

Storm values are estimates from different studies. Chart sources and notes are at the end.

Most of us insure our homes against fire. In a given year, fire departments are called to a fire in about one American home out of every 400. Over ten years, that is roughly one in 40.

We board airplanes without a second thought. Worldwide, airlines have about one accident of any kind for every 760,000 flights, and one fatal accident for every 5.6 million.

Now the grid. NERC calls the storm it plans for roughly a once-in-a-hundred-years event. Over any ten years, that is about a one-in-ten chance.

One in ten.

That is about four times the odds of the home fire we already insure against. And if one flight in ten did not land safely, no one would ever board.

It is a little like Russian roulette, played with the sun. Solar storms happen all the time. Most are mild, and we hardly notice. Some are not. A strong one is always possible. It could arrive on an ordinary sunny day and leave the lights off for a very long time.

Picture this country with the power gone, not for a night, but for months. No water from the tap, because the pumps are dead. No refrigeration for food or medicine. Hospitals dark. Fuel pumps dry. And the transformers that could bring it all back years away, and made overseas.

Nothing to catch the fall. Mostly imported. About 2.5 years to replace. No warehouse of spares.

We have seen what long outages do, from causes that had nothing to do with the sun. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 cut power to more than 2.5 million customers across three states. In New Orleans, pumping stations failed, partly for lack of power, and hundreds of hospital patients were stranded in dark, flooded buildings. In 2017, Hurricane Maria put Puerto Rico’s 1.5 million customers in the dark, and the utility did not reconnect its last customer for about 11 months. Puerto Rico’s official toll, from a George Washington University study the island commissioned, is 2,975 excess deaths in the six months after the storm, from all causes, with the island largely dark for much of that time.

And the grid can be attacked on purpose. In December 2015, hackers cut power to about 225,000 customers in Ukraine. A year later, malware cut power to part of Kyiv for about an hour. The U.S. Justice Department charged Russian military intelligence officers over both. Since 2022, missiles and drones have pounded Ukraine’s grid; by early 2023, the UN Development Programme and World Bank counted 41 of 94 key high-voltage substations in government-held areas damaged or destroyed. This is a known vulnerability in the civilized world.

If it happens, we are cooked.

I believe there is no greater imminent risk to our civilization. Stop what you are doing, listen. This matters—very much.

For most of our history, grid failure was an act of G-d, we could only pray against. Now it is a choice.

Full resilience will not come in one step. Here is how I see it:

First, protect the big transformers from the ground currents that a solar storm and the late, slow E3 pulse of a high-altitude nuclear blast both drive into them.

Second, harden against the fast pulses of an EMP, called E1 and E2, which can damage the electronics and controls that run the grid.

Third, guard the grid against cyber and physical attack.

Fourth, build the backup power and the plans to restart a dark grid.

The later stages are long jobs. The first is not. According to the Coalition, participants at a July 2016 Department of Energy meeting on EMP concluded that transformer protection is low-hanging fruit.

For generations, if the sun hurled a storm like that at us, engineers could brace, shed load, and hope. That was the whole plan. Then that changed. We finally have a solution, and almost nothing is being done with it. A handful of utilities use it. Most of the country’s transformers still stand bare.

In a way, it’s almost worse. Before, we were helpless. Now we’re just choosing not to act.

An innovation, SolidGround™ is a device that sits on a transformer’s grounded wire and blocks those induced currents from getting in. Its maker says it has run on the U.S. grid for more than ten years, starting at American Transmission Company in 2015. WAPA and TVA have since put it to work.

The Secure the Grid Coalition estimates that protecting America’s roughly 6,000 highest-risk transformers this way is a one-time cost of about $4 billion. That is about four-tenths of one percent of a single year’s national defense budget request, $1.01 trillion for fiscal 2026. A rounding error, to shield the machines we cannot replace.

It used to be unsolvable. Now it’s a choice. About $4 billion, one time, to protect the machines that keep the lights on.

The Center for Security Policy, which sponsors the Secure the Grid Coalition, says it “receives no funding from governments, foreign sources, the electric industry, or any for-profit corporations involved in protecting the grid,” including SolidGround™’s maker. If there’s a better device, bring it. Let’s argue about which shield, not whether to carry one.

Every chip still has to pass through a transformer. Leave those machines bare, and one bad day on the sun can take the AI age offline, along with the hospitals and water plants the rest of us depend on.

This is the first in a weekly series. Some states are already starting to act, and I’ll get to that. For now, follow along, and share this with one person who has never thought about the transformer down the road.

Every leader, of every party, should be demanding this. Not because they fear the other side. Because they love their family, their friends, their life!

Americans first, all of us. Be civil. Stay informed.

Sources

Elon Musk on X, April 2, 2025: