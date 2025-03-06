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The Chips Aren’t the Bottleneck. The Transformers Are. The Sun Can Destroy Them All.
Photo: Jurikon / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).
13 hrs ago
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elchonan
March 2025
Go Deeper
Life is moving at warp speed. It is no longer about justice. It's about survival
Mar 6, 2025
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elchonan
5
1
March 2023
Bad to the Bone
Loss of Public Trust in our Institutions is well deserved
Mar 28, 2023
•
elchonan
18
4
November 2022
Ballots vs. Votes
Essential Reading
Nov 14, 2022
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elchonan
1
2
September 2022
Start Locally
You can do more in your state than you can in Washington D.C.
Sep 29, 2022
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elchonan
7
2
I stand with Malone
One of our best and brightest
Sep 25, 2022
•
elchonan
48
20
The Unstoppables Cometh
Political animals called them deplorables.
Sep 8, 2022
•
elchonan
15
1
Coming soon
This is The Unstoppables, a newsletter about The things we face, the things that matter.
Sep 7, 2022
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elchonan
1
© 2026 Craig A Snider
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